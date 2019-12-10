Days
Food Desert Summit raises awareness for food insecurity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The 2019 WVU food desert summit was held at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Tuesday. It focused on finding solutions to food insecurity.

Guests included food retailers, as well as university staff and food access specialists. This event is held to raise awareness about increasing the public’s access to healthy food.

“The one direction that we are not having a large conversation about is these retail opportunities-how do we solve the problems surrounding the fact that our families have no place to shop? And so it’s important that people participate in that conversation,” said Dr. Lauri Andress of the WVU School of Public Health.

This was WVU’s third installment in its series on food insecurity and finding solutions.

