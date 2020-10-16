Food drive serves nearly 400 veterans at VA Memorial Park

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted its monthly Veterans Table food drive in partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank on Friday morning.

The event served 400 veterans by providing them with food boxes to take home. This monthly event always results in a crowd, but recent events have created an even bigger need for food boxes, so volunteers with Dominion Energy joined the VA and Mountaineer Food Bank to help pass out supplies.

“With the increase of COVID, our program has doubled. We’re serving 1,000 veterans a month across the state out of five sites,” said Laura Phillips with Mountaineer Food Bank.

The next mobile food bank at the VA Park Freedom Shelter will be held on the third Friday in November from 9-11 a.m.