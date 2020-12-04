Food pantry at Harrison County Senior Center canceled due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A food giveaway for local senior citizens scheduled for this weekend at the Harrison County Senior Center has been canceled.

The center made this decision with careful consideration due to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep both volunteers and participants safe. Though the event, a Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Pantry, was canceled, the senior center has said that they have a plan in place if county residents happen to need food before then.

“If they need an emergency food box, they can call in and leave their name and phone number so I can call them back, and we make the emergency food boxes on Mondays and Thursdays,” said HCSC employee Barbara Oldaker.

For those who need an emergency food box or any assistance, the Harrison County Senior Center can be reached at 304-623-6795.