Former CJIS deputy director named as special agent in charge of FBI’s Pittsburgh field office

PITTSBURGH – FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Michael Christman as the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office. He most recently served as a deputy assistant director for the Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Christman joined the FBI as a special agent in February 1992. He served on the Safe Streets Task Force in Salt Lake City, targeting violent gangs and Mexican drug-trafficking organizations. Christman transferred to the Cleveland Field Office in 1997, serving on the Caribbean Gang Drug Task Force and on the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Michael Christman

In 2005, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He transferred to the Pittsburgh Field Office in 2007, where he supervised violent crime, violent gang, drug, and organized crime programs. He also led the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force.

Christman was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of Criminal, Intelligence, and Administrative Programs in Pittsburgh in 2014. He was put in charge of Pittsburgh’s Cyber and Intelligence Programs in 2015. Two years later, he was promoted to chief of a Cyber Operations section at Headquarters, which managed all of the FBI’s cyber-criminal investigations. He also chaired the International Cyber Crimes Working Group.

In 2018, Christman was named the deputy assistant director of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division’s Operational Programs Branch. In this capacity, he oversaw the Global Law Enforcement Support Section, National Threat Operations Section, and Resources Management Section.

Prior to his appointment with the FBI, Christman worked for the city prosecutor’s office in Akron, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Akron.