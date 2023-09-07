CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gary Keith, a former member of the Clarksburg City Council, has reached an agreement with the West Virginia Ethics Commission (WVEC) to resolve a case where he and two other council members were accused of violating the state Ethics Act.

According to documents provided through a Facebook post made by Keith, he and the WVEC reached an agreement Thursday that requires him to undergo ethics training and pay a fine of $1,000 to the WVEC. The documents also state that Keith was required to acknowledge that he should not have voted to place an ordinance regarding his term in office on the June 2021 ballot and that he failed to recuse himself from the matter when necessary.

This case comes after probable cause was found by the WVEC’s Probable Cause Review Board to believe that Keith and two other former council members— former mayor James Marino and former vice mayor Lillie Junkins—violated the West Virginia Ethics Act by:

Using public office “for his or her own private gain or that of another person.”

Voting on a matter “In which they, an immediate family member, or a business with which they or an immediate family member is associated have a financial interest.”

Not physically removing themselves from the room during a recusal in order to make sure that recusal is effective.

Keith in particular was found to have probable cause to not recuse himself from a total of seven different votes regarding his time in office. He was also found to have probable cause of using his office for private gain by “knowingly and intentionally” participating in the previously mentioned vote on April 1, 2021 to place an ordinance on the ballot that could potentially extend his time in office. It was a vote the review board said he had a financial interest in.

No word has come regarding any settlements between the WVEC and Marino or Junkins. All three were initially due for another hearing before the West Virginia Ethics Commission in Charleston on Sept. 19 to “determine the truth or falsity of the charges set forth.”

You can read the full agreement below: