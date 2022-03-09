CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dan “Elvis” Thompson, owner of Thompson’s Wrecker Service, has died at the age of 79.

He passed away on March 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown due to a sudden illness.

Thompson served as a Clarksburg City Council member and Mayor of Clarksburg. Thompson was on the ballot for city council in June of 2021, but was not elected.

A long-time business owner in Harrison County, Thompson operated his wrecking business in Harrison County for over 50 years, according to his obituary.

He was father to three sons and grandfather to two granddaughters.

“Dan will be remembered as having a heart of gold and will be sadly missed by all who know him,” said his obituary.

His funeral will be held on March 12. For more information on funeral arrangements, click here.