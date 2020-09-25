Former Clarksburg post office building sold; may become federal courts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The former post office building in downtown Clarksburg has just been sold to the federal government.

Construction is currently in progress on a new post office building that is also in downtown Clarksburg. As for what will be put into the old building, nothing is official at this time, but there are some strong possibilities in discussion among officials.

“We’re not sure yet what’s going to go in on the first floor. There are already federal courts on the second and third floors and there is some indication that maybe the federal courts will take over the first floor as well, but there’s been no official word yet,” said Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy.

