CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On May 22, 2022, Richard Dale “Dick” Welch, 74, of Bridgeport, passed away from an “unexpected illness.”

Richard Dale “Dick” Welch (CWB Photo)

Dick grew up in Clarksburg and after graduating from Roosevelt-Wilson High School, moved to Los Angeles to pursue music.

Just as Dick and his band, the Royal Tones, signed a recording contract with Warner Bros. Records, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he rose to the rank of SP4 Amphibious Support before receiving an honorable discharge.

While working at American Vending Company, he was elected as the president of the Clarksburg Water Board at the age of 27, the youngest to to do so. He was later appointed to the position of General Manager where he worked from 2000 to 2021.

“Richard D. Welch Day,” a day declared in Clarksburg and Harrison County and recognized by Governor Jim Justice, was created in honor of Dick’s final day at the Water Board. Dick then became the Senior Water Consultant at CEC in Bridgeport after retiring from the Water Board.

A post from the Clarksburg Water Board announcing his passing said, “Dick was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. At CWB he was a kind leader. When we announced Dick’s retirement last year, it was no surprise to see the outpouring of appreciation from all the people that he has impacted. They thanked him for giving them a shot and investing in them. Over and over people mentioned what a difference he made in their life and career.”

Friends and family will meet at the Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, May 26 from 3-8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, May 27, at noon in the Davis Funeral Home Chapel.

At the Bridgeport Cemetery, Dick will receive the full military honors accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Online condolences can be sent via DavisFuneralHomeWV.com.