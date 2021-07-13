Former federal employees come together in Clarksburg for annual picnic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NAFRE) had its annual picnic outing on Tuesday afternoon. About 30 retired federal employees met at the VA Park for a potluck dinner.

Each person was asked for bring a covered dish to the buffet.

Former employees of the FBI, U.S. Postal Service, military, and more stopped by to catch up with other former members of public service. NAFRE holds meetings monthly, but the picnic was the only time its members get out of the office setting together. Due to the pandemic, the meetings were moved to a virtual setting, and the picnic was cancelled. Now back together, the energy inside the pavilion in the park was palpable.

“This is the American spirit,” said Bill O’Field, president of the local NARFE chapter. “We bring it. We bring it to our jobs and we’re bringing it into retirement.”

In addition to the potluck dinner, a raffle was drawn at the event. Proceeds were split 50/50 between the winning ticket and contributions to the fight against Alzheimer’s.