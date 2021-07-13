Former federal employees come together in Clarksburg for annual picnic

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NAFRE) had its annual picnic outing on Tuesday afternoon. About 30 retired federal employees met at the VA Park for a potluck dinner.

Each person was asked for bring a covered dish to the buffet.

Former employees of the FBI, U.S. Postal Service, military, and more stopped by to catch up with other former members of public service. NAFRE holds meetings monthly, but the picnic was the only time its members get out of the office setting together. Due to the pandemic, the meetings were moved to a virtual setting, and the picnic was cancelled. Now back together, the energy inside the pavilion in the park was palpable.

“This is the American spirit,” said Bill O’Field, president of the local NARFE chapter. “We bring it. We bring it to our jobs and we’re bringing it into retirement.”

In addition to the potluck dinner, a raffle was drawn at the event. Proceeds were split 50/50 between the winning ticket and contributions to the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories