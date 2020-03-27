Former Kmart location in Clarksburg to be demolished; Kroger to take its place

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many people have wondered about some changes on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, specifically at the former Kmart location.

According to Clarksburg Code Enforcement, demolition was supposed to start this week, but it has been postponed until next week because of coronavirus.

So far, construction fencing is up, along with heavy equipment on site.

Code enforcement said the Kroger on Emily Drive will move to that location. There is no word on a time frame for that move.

WBOY is waiting to hear from Kroger about this development.

