Former NFL quarterback’s truck for sale in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A former NFL quarterback’s truck is for sale in north central West Virginia.

The truck belonging to Jay Cutler, former quarterback for the Chicago Bears, is up for grabs at Carder Motors in Bridgeport.

The truck, a 2017 Dodge RAM, is a custom built truck with just over 39,000 miles and sports a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, and several high-end, custom additions.

The vehicle tag says “The vehicle was built especially for JAY CUTLER”

The current listing price for the truck is $74,990.

The truck landed here after the owner’s son found it was available.

“Cole Carder, which is Mark’s son, he’s on all night sometimes just finding what we have and we can get, and that’s what happened,” said Bill Richards, Salesman at Carder Motors.

To learn more about the truck, you can visit the Carder Motors website here.