Former Town of Anmoore employees avoid prison time in embezzlement case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, in cooperation with

the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, announced that convictions have been obtained for two former

Town of Anmoore employees, who were alleged to have embezzled funds while employed as

utility clerks.

Amy Stephens, 50, and Linda Vanscoy, 51, were indicted after forensic auditors compared the utility payment collection reports with the town’s accounting system and banking records.

The pair previously pleaded guilty to a single count of embezzlement.

“Although this is an older case, it is no different than the dozens of cases our Public Integrity and

Fraud Unit work on every day. Government does not make money; funds are collected through

taxing our citizens, who expect those dollars to go for the intended purposes and not lining

government employee’s pockets. It really is that simple,” State Auditor John McCuskey said.

Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced each defendant to one to10 years in prison, but suspended the prison time for seven years of probation.

Due to a disagreement between the state and the defense concerning the amount of restitution, the court scheduled a hearing for August 12 at for a final decision on the amount. The pair could be responsible for repaying the full amount of the missing funds back to the town. The State Auditor will also request reimbursement for the cost of the forensic audits totaling $91,050.19.

The State Auditor’s Office of Public Integrity and Fraud Unit works with all 55 county

prosecutors to investigate and prosecute financial fraud committed by government employees.

“When our state prosecutors team up with our Fraud Unit, the combination is unbeatable,” McCuskey

said. “If you are stealing from the public funds, you are stealing from your friends and neighbors.

You need to stop and come clean, because when we find fraud, we won’t let it go.”

McCuskey strongly encourages anyone with information regarding state or local fraud to call (833) WV-FRAUD, email wvfraud@wvsao.gov or file an online complaint at www.wvsao.gov.