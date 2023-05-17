CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former West Virginia University basketball player visited Harrison County on Wednesday with the intention of giving back to the communities that supported him during his time at WVU.

Former Mountaineer turned pro Gabe Osabuohien spoke with students at several Harrison County elementary schools including Big Elm, Lumberport, Victory and Johnson.

Osabuohien spent time answering questions from students and even quizzed them on their WVU basketball trivia knowledge. He also responded to a popular request from the kids by giving them a thundering slam dunk.

Osabiohuien said that he likes to visit kids across West Virginia who might not get a chance to see a professional athlete on a regular basis.

“When I was a kid, I never even seen one or asked one questions, so just creating experiences I never had and then it’s definitely a big thing for them to see that I’m just regular like them. I was in their spot in fifth grade elementary and had dreams, and seeing me achieve my dreams, just letting them know that they could be in the same situation as me,” Osabuohien said.

Osabuohien has spent his post-WVU career playing basketball professionally and is a current member of the Cleveland Charge of the NBA’s G League.