SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the next two weekends, Fort New Salem is hosting its 49th annual Spirit of Christmas in the Mountains celebration.

The celebration features the historic and cultural folkways of the Scotch–Irish, English, and German settlers in West Virginia. Those who attend the celebration can find a vibrant mix of music, food, traditional skills and diverse lifestyles that celebrate the beliefs and traditions of the season.

“We represent the early 1800s, which this would have been New Salem, Virginia at the time, and this was the western edge of the United States, and you can come out and see the rustic life that people had to live to have the things we have today. The primitive buildings that they lived in and the cold climate that they had to endure. It just, it keeps you grounded knowing where your ancestors came from,” Board Chairperson Dr. Joseph Audia said.

Christmas in the Mountains is being held over the next two weekends—Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3. The event kicks off at noon daily. For more information, you can visit Fort New Salem’s website at fortnewsalemfoundation.org.