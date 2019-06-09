Fort New Salem hosts weekend of workshops

SALEM W.Va – This weekend, Fort New Salem is hosting a “Hammer in Weekend of Workshops”

Volunteers at the event are helping to keep the ways of living on the frontier alive.

Fort New Salem is a representation of a frontier log house settlement of the 19th century in West Virginia.

This weekend guests are able to learn about many trades done hundreds of years ago.



“It’s nice to keep history alive. And to, I think to recognize how much easier we have it today by knowing how to do a lot of the old arts,” said Lynn Beatty, volunteer.



Pottery, basket making, paper marbling, and corn husk doll making are just some of the many workshops.

The feature for the weekend was blacksmithing.

“I’m teaching a basic blacksmithing course here. It’s like blacksmithing 101. I am teaching people how to make things that are durable goods. Most of the things will last longer than they will be alive,” said Gabby Brooks, volunteer.

Spinning is also one of the many arts featured.

“This is something that we don’t really know when spinning was started in history. I mean, it’s pretty ancient. It’s a pretty ancient art. It’s an Appalachian art also, and this is how the yarn is made. From animal fibers or plant fibers,” said Lynn Beatty.

“It’s a great place to visit. We’re all friendly people and you can come in and you can ask questions about any of the craftspeople that are here that are doing what they are doing. We’re here to disseminate the information. That’s the reason that I volunteer as a blacksmith. I’ve been a black smith since ’83. That’s 36 years. And I now give the information away for free in order to keep the information from being lost,” said Gabby Brooks.

The event will continue ten to five on Sunday.

