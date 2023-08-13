SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fort New Salem hosted its 32nd annual Dulcimer Festival full of workshops and plenty of music for people to enjoy over the weekend.

Fort New Salem is an Appalachian Living History Museum representative of a nineteenth-century frontier log house settlement. There were workshops on the mountain and hammered dulcimer as well as other folk instruments like the autoharp, bowed psaltry and Native American flute.

“There are some related instruments in Europe that are basically a box with strings on them, and when some people immigrated to the United States, they brought some of these with them, but they were not very loud instruments, and we didn’t have a whole lot of instruments, possibly a fiddle. So, what happened in Appalachia is they put a sound box underneath it,” Linda Sigismondi, music director of the Dulcimer Festival, said. “So, they took the original instrument and made a new instrument out of it that was louder so that you could use it for dances and hear it better.”

There were also live concerts held on both Friday and Saturday evening. Organizers said the festival is quaint but always attracts new young people and families to enjoy the music and the history of the instruments.