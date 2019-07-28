Fort New Salem wraps up Myths of the Mountains series

SALEM, W.Va. – Fort New Salem wrapped up their Myths of the Mountains series Saturday night, concluding its 9th season.

The lamp-guided tour offers an authentic view of Appalachia in the 1800’s with tour guides dressed in themed clothing as they tell folktales.

“The guide takes them from story telling point one, to two, and they have about ten minutes with each story teller, they’ll be six stations this evening that the guests will go through. The entire tour takes a little over an hour and each story teller adds a little bit of flavor, a little different twist from what the other people talk about,” said Dr. Joseph Audia, Board Chair of the Fort New Salem Foundation.

Fort New Salem offers seasonal tours throughout the year and gives the public a unique experience of Appalachian history.