BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Necco Foster Care hosted their “No Love Like Foster Love” Foster Family Appreciation Day event at WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport on Saturday.

At the fitness facility, foster and kinship families could participate in a wide variety of activities, including boxing classes, free haircuts, massages, face painting and more. Many local businesses around the area also donated giveaways for foster and kinship families.

“We provide safe and loving homes to children who need them, however long that may be. And, we are just trying to get out in the community and show people that we are here, that we are showing support, and that we will be here for you every step of the way,” said Nicci Hawkins, lessening specialist at Necco.

There was also a resource room for the caregivers to see what resources in the community they could utilize to help the children. Representatives from Necco also said partnering up with community partners is important.

“Being able to have a partner like WV Fitness 24 is super important because we’re able to open it up to children who are looking for a hobby, who are looking for a way to cope with whatever they’re going through,” Hawkins said. “And being able to have a gym establishment is super important.”

After the event at WV Fitness 24, Brickside Bar and Grille offered the foster and kinship families a 20% discount, with proof of a wristband.