Four Bridgeport Police officers recognized

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Four Bridgeport Police officers were recognized for various accomplishments at the Bridgeport City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Two new officers, Zacharie Davisson and Connor Ryan, were sworn in to serve the city after graduating from the state police academy.

A 10-year-veteran with the department, Gregory Collins, was promoted to sergeant, while officer Derek Stallman was given an award from the DEA for his investigative work for a series of break-ins at pharmacies in five states.

A Bridgeport Police cruiser is parked outside of the Municipal Building on West Main St.

Police Chief John Walker said it’s a great feeling for him and his department.

“It’s really exciting. We have a great department. Our officers have a really good background with a lot of training, and we get that support from our administration. I don’t know that there’s anyone else that trains more than our officers,” said Chief Walker.

The department also mentioned the National Night Out event from earlier this month with the city council, citing its success and thanking the community for their support.