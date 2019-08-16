Four new Harrison County CASA workers sworn in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four new Harrison County CASA volunteers were sworn in Friday afternoon.



CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Volunteer workers in the system are trained to get involved in court cases on behalf of children where families have petitions filed against them, to meet the needs that are best for the child.

The four newest volunteers, Peggy Clowser, Katie Adkins, Jessica Haynes and Tracy Miller, had to go through eight training sessions in order to be qualified.

“I am a second grade teacher, so I live my life to help kids,” CASA volunteer Jessice Haynes said. “I’m a mom of an adopted kid, so I know what the struggles are for that, and I just think that it’s a wonderful way to help the kids of Harrison County.”

According to Haynes, there’s a shortage of CASA workers in the county, with just 20 of 60 positions filled. If you’re interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, the next training session will be held on October 2.