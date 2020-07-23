Fourth lawsuit filed in deaths of patients at Clarksburg VA

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A fourth lawsuit has been filed in the deaths of patients over wrongful insulin injections at a Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

A federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the January 2018 death of Army veteran Robert Lee Kozul Sr. at the VA Medical Center. The lawsuit is the latest to allege a widespread system of failures at the hospital.

The suit said many more unexplained deaths occurred at the hospital by the time the hospital’s medical director alerted the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ex-hospital nursing assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty last week to intentionally killing seven patients with insulin injections.