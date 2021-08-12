Free blood lead testing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Free blood lead testing will be available after recent test results show a number of homes within Clarksburg’s water system are either above or near the EPA’s action level for lead in drinking water.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is hosting the event for Harrison County residents who do

not have a primary care physician. To be eligible for the testing, you must be one of the following:

Younger than 6 years of age

Pregnant

Immunocompromised

Living in a home build before 1950

The testing will be available on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 330 West Main Street in Clarksburg. To pre-register, call 1-800-642-8522.

Funding for the event is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Environmental Protection Agency, and the West Virginia Department of Heath and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health.

