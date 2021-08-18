Free blood testing offered in response to lead water in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Following the notice of lead being found in water lines throughout some residential homes in Clarksburg and Bridgeport, free blood screenings took place on Wednesday.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, along with the Environmental and Clinical Teams of the DHHR teamed up to offer free blood screenings to test for lead levels. The tests offered were for preliminary tests.

If the preliminary test indicated high levels, the individual was linked to a physician to have a confirmatory test conducted.

“It’s very important, especially for younger ages as they develop. If they have higher than necessary lead exposures, it can affect them developmentally and those type issues. So we’re concerned about that group and nay of those who potentially have a high statistical chance of being exposed to lead,” said Chad Bundy.

If you would like to schedule a blood test, you can contact the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department at (304) 623-9308.