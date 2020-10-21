Free COVID-19 testing available in Clarksburg three days a week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department and several other agencies have set up a drive-through testing service in Jackson Square.

Testing is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. The governor had issued an order for Harrison County to perform more testing due to higher numbers of positive cases.

“We were higher in color there towards the middle of last week with gold and orange,” explained Executive Director Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. Chad Bundy. “We need to do that testing, and we’re continuing on until we get some of our infection rates down.”

Bundy explained that they’ve been averaging about a hundred tests a day, and results can be expected within 48 hours.