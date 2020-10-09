Free COVID-19 testing available today and Saturday in Harrison County

Free COVID-19 testing at RCB High School, in Clarksburg, on Oct. 2, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.V.a. – Free community COVID-19 testing is available on Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10, in Harrison County.

The testing will run from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be held on both days at the Nathan Goff Armory at 5 Armory Road in Clarksburg.

You can find a full list of free COVID-19 testing here.

Harrison County has bounced back and forth between “orange” and “gold” on the state’s map this week. On Friday, the county was back in the “orange” category.

Schools in the county have been virtual all week and athletic events have been cancelled.