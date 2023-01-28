CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Testing team hosted a free testing and vaccine Clinic in Clarksburg on Saturday at the Kelly Miller Community Center.

All testing and vaccinations were conducted on a first come first serve basis, and health officials at the testing site said the tests and vaccinations are available to anyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations were available to those aged five and up. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated had to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“It’s important because people are so comfortable right now, because they’ve lifted the masks (mandates). They’ve also, you know, everybody has been so complacent with thinking that COVID is gone. Um, on the news the other day, they mentioned that we will probably have to take the COVID shot like a Flu shot now because it keeps mutating and going and going and going. So, it is very important,” said Wanda Morgan, community health worker for PAAC.

Health workers said it is important that all communities stay vigilant and to keep the pace on testing and vaccinations. No insurance was required for the free COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations through PAAC.