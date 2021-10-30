Free public drinking water testing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG W.Va. — A free public drinking water testing program was held in Clarksburg from 10-12 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The program was presented by the Institute of Water and Security and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University

Participants had to register for the event that was held at the Parks and Recreation Center.

The presentation included information about:

Inspecting and maintaining your drinking water supply

drinking water supplies, problems, and mitigation

using your drinking water sample test kit

General Manager of the Clarksburg Water Board, Jason Myers, presented the lead response efforts for the city during the program.

After the presentations, participants were given a free drinking water test kit.

This is the second in a series of workshops funded by a grant from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation. The workshop was aimed to educate West Virginians about drinking water testing.

“Its important to have these moments to test it because our tests will return 40 different variables of information to a customer, and from that they get to learn what’s in their water. So that’s step one, learn what’s in your water. Its important for customers… for our community to know what the water quality is, and where those concentrations are, and where they lie with EPA recommended limits. I would say that the most important thing is to get to know your water and don’t take it for granted,” said Jason Hubbart, professor of Physical Hydrology at West Virginia University and Director of Institute of Water Security and Science.

Additional talking points for the presentation:

What is the goal of this drinking water testing program?

Where will the workshops be held?

What are the specific concerns with water quality in West Virginia?

Which constituents are included in the free drinking water test kits?

What are drinking water contaminants?

State Resources:

West Virginia Boil Water Notices

West Virginia Environmental Engineering Department

Federal Resources:

Safe Drinking Water Act

Primary and Secondary Drinking Water Standards

How’s my Waterway?

Well Water Safety

US EPA Safe Drinking Water Information System