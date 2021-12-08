Free tire disposal held to prevent pollution in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) held its annual tire collection in Harrison County on Wednesday.

The DEP tries to offer at least one collection a year in each of the 55 counties; the Nathan Goff Armory hosted the Wednesday event in Clarksburg.

Anyone from any county is encouraged to bring a maximum of 10 old tires to these events. An estimated 3,000 were collected at the armory on Wednesday and taken to a waste tire monofill in Weston.

Thousands of tires were collected and disposed of properly at the event (WBOY image)

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, or REAP Program, holds these free tire disposal events hoping to keep used tires from being tossed in rivers, lakes, and wooded areas.

“In the woods, it’s always a problem,” said Greg Rote, DEP REAP Program Field Supervisor. “It’s way harder for us to get them cleaned up when they’re in the woods. Tires around your house draw mosquitos, draw bugs. They’re a fire hazard; they’re just not a good thing to keep around.”

If you have tires that need to be disposed of, the Preston County collection will be held on Dec. 15 at the former Kingwood Hospital on S. Price Street in Kingwood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the full list of DEP tire collection events, click here.

Tired from cars and small trucks that are removed from rims can be accepted from any West Virginia resident.