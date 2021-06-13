Friends and family hold memorial for Jessica Embry, celebrate her life after her passing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A memorial was held Sunday, June 13, for Jessica Embry, a Clarksburg native, who died in April while trying to save two children who were drowning in North Carolina.

Embry was a fine arts teacher and orchestra director at Ashley High School in Wilmington, N.C. Dozens of friends and family gathered at the Sunny Croft Country Club for the memorial, including Lauren Moore, Embry’s lifelong friend.

Moore, left, talking to others at Embry’s memorial

“We are here today celebrating the life of our friend, our sister, our hero, Jessica Embry,” Moore said.

To see so many people gathered to honor her friend’s legacy left Moore, in part, speechless. She said it meant a lot to her.

“Gosh, it’s over — it’s overwhelming,” Moore said. “I think this is a beautiful thing.”

After learning of her friend’s passing, Moore said she was devastated. That’s because her friend was a compassionate person who was always there when others needed her.

Jessica Moore

It was one of the most soul-crushing experiences of my life and Jessica was there for everything that ever happened for my family. She was the first person to call when my, own, sister had cancer. She was at every wedding. I just can’t imagine living in this world without that person who was always there, no questions asked, no matter the distance she was from you. And that will probably be — I know that will be a void that will never, ever be filled, ever. We miss her. Jessica Moore – Embry’s Lifelong Friend

After Embry’s passing, Moore, other friends and Embry’s family decided to come up with a way to honor the person they loved so much. Especially, Moore said, because so many of them were unable to attend the funeral service in North Carolina.

Their solution was to create a scholarship in her honor at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg, Embry’s alma mater.

“We have decided to establish a scholarship for Jessica Embry, to honor a student through either the fine arts programs at Robert C Byrd High School, or who was also a swimmer,” Moore said. “This will be given on an annual basis starting in the year 2022. And any checks can be made payable to the RCB Alumni Foundation and you have to put Jessica Embry’s name on the memo line.”

Collage of photos from Embry’s life

The reason the scholarship will center on swimming and fine arts, Moore said, is because they were her friend’s two loves.

“Jessica had two things she loved,” Moore said. “She started swimming at a very young age. My very first memories ever are of Jessica when we were maybe six, seven, eight years old swimming against each other as competitors. But she also was very passionate about being in the orchestra and she started those programs at a young age in Clarksburg. And she continued that through her life as her vocation. She was the orchestra instructor at her high school in North Carolina and started many programs for the youth there, too.”

It’s “really important” that they keep Embry’s memory alive in the community where she was raised and where her family and friends still live, Moore said. They have, already, started taking donations for the scholarship and funds have started rolling in.

Swimming still remains a “very big part” of Moore’s life and she is hoping to use it as another means to honor her friend’s legacy.

She reiterated the importance of keeping Embry’s memory alive and said they were more than friends. She said Embry’s mom, Sharon, was a “second mother to her”. Unfortunately, Sharon passed away in 2015, so it’s been like losing two family members.

People gathered at the memorial on Sunday

That is why she wants to combine her love for swimming and her love for the two women into something special.

“I still continue to coach in Harrison Co. and I always talk to my current swimmers, my own children, who swim for me, about the friendships that I made that existed outside of the boundaries of the pool,” Moore said. “And it’s my hopes that we are able to continue to help her memory live on by establishing an award for a person at our Summer Championship Meets, which encompasses all of North Central, West Virginia. And I think in doing so, we’ll be able to continue establishing and keeping her memory around forever and her mom.”

She continued.

Friends and family at Embry’s Memorial

“Sharon was also such a big part of North Central West Virginia swimming, and it’s not just for Jessica, but it’s for her mother too.”

Again, if you would like to donate to the scholarship in Embry’s honor, you can write a check made payable to the RCB Alumni Foundation and put “Jessica Embry” in the memo line.