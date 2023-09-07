CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite the showers Thursday evening, Friends Feeding Friends in Clarksburg held a walk in the downtown district to show their solidarity.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, Friends Feeding Friends’ goal is “to better the lives of people in our community by showing love, hope, and compassion” and to “help people break their addictions and homelessness by seeking help for them through the love of God and the passion in our hearts.”

The walk, which the organization officials titled “Walk in Peace with Friends Feeding Friends,” was meant to encourage community members to join in and show support for what the group does. Attendees met in the parking lot of the Clarksburg Baptist Church just across from the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center where they walked in solidarity through downtown.

“So, every Wednesday night we have a community dinner where we serve the less fortunate. We serve them a hot meal and we have resources available. We show love and compassion, and we help those in need, that’s what they need the most. They need a friend, and they need someone to help them,” said Michelle Freeman, a co-founder of the group Friends Feeding Friends. “We don’t just serve the homeless that are on the streets. We have family members that come now, and those families can’t make it through the end of the month so they’re bringing their children down to get fed every week. So it is a community dinner.”

Freeman said that serving meals to those less fortunate is a humbling experience for her and that those who volunteer are glad to be able to be helpful and part of a community solution. Friends Feeding Friends serve their community meals at the First United Methodist Church every Wednesday with help from the pastor and the congregation.

Group officials said that they are always looking for volunteers and more community resources to join their efforts to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. You can contact them through their Facebook page if you’re interested in helping out.