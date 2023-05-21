CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival (WVIHF) set up on Main Street in Clarksburg to sell a popular fried Italian dish.

On the third Sunday of every month, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival sets up in front of their office to sell fritti and raise money for the festival.

Fritti is a classic West Virginia Italian, Italian American dish that consists of fried sweet dough coated in sugar. Each Fritti Sunday, you can find members of the festival standing outside frying their dough and waiting on customers as they drive up, selling the treat from 8 a.m. until they sell out.

“We have been non-stop. We started 8 a.m. I think we had our first customer this morning waiting at 7:30. Of course, we have to wait for the oil to get as hot as it needs to be to fry the dough, um so they, they just sit and wait, and we have had cars lined up all the way down the street. So, it’s always a really, really good crowd. People don’t get too happy with us when we sell out, which, fortunately and unfortunately, we do just about every month,” Benjamin Defazio, WVIHF volunteer, said.

If you missed this month’s Fritti Sunday, the West Virginia Heritage Festival members hope to come back on June 18. For more information on Fritti Sunday and the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, you can visit their Facebook page.