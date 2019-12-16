Fritti Sundays are back in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fundraising for the Italian Heritage Festival has already begun.

Right outside the headquarters on Main St. in Clarksburg, they will be selling their home made fritti’s every third Sunday of the month in January, February and March.

They will be available from 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM for a fast pull over and pick up of a fresh fritti for a dollar each. In 2020 they will be celebrating their 42nd anniversary of the festival and they have a big surprise planned.

For other ways to help with donations you can visit their FaceBook page.