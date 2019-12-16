Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Fritti Sundays are back in Clarksburg

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fundraising for the Italian Heritage Festival has already begun.

Right outside the headquarters on Main St. in Clarksburg, they will be selling their home made fritti’s every third Sunday of the month in January, February and March.

They will be available from 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM for a fast pull over and pick up of a fresh fritti for a dollar each. In 2020 they will be celebrating their 42nd anniversary of the festival and they have a big surprise planned.

For other ways to help with donations you can visit their FaceBook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories