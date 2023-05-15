CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management Monday warned that a Frontier outage is affecting some phone lines.

According to a post on its official Facebook page, the outage is impacting phone exchanges 622, 623, 624, 625, 626 and 627.

The first three digits after an area code, or the middle section of a phone number, are known as an exchange code.

The Office of Emergency Management said, as of around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, there is no estimated restoration time provided by Frontier.

12 News will provided updates to this story if available.