CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Community Development Hub has chosen an artist for the mural at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Monticello.

Joel Dugan the Chair of the Department of Architecture Art & Design at Fairmont State University will create the public art piece to honor Mary Hunt, former Community Economic Development Senior Program Director.

“We received so many talented and incredible applications for the work and Dugan’s connection to West Virginia and samples of work aligned perfectly with what community members were looking for in the mural,” the release said.

Although the main subject of the mural was not specified in the release, it did say that as a descendant of coal miners, Dugan will tap into his Appalachian roots for the 6-foot-wide and 28-foot-long project.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead a project that will enrich the Kelly Miller Community building with its first large-scale public art piece,” Dugan said in the release. “I feel honored to hear the stories of sacrifice and commitment that have upheld this community center. This project is vital to our region and state. It tells a story of transformation and civic service of those who made a lifelong pledge to empower diverse and underserved youth.”

The community center is a former Black school and was converted as part of an ongoing revitalization effort in the Monticello neighborhood. With help from the Black Heritage Festival board of directors and the West Virginia Community Development Hub.

“The mural will be another project bringing new life to the Kelly Miller Community Center,” the release said.