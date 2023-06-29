BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center of Excellence is set to receive $270,000 from Senator Joe Manchin’s Congressionally Directed Spending Funds.

FSU’s Aviation Center of Excellence (ACE) plans to use the funding for materials that will not only increase the overall throughput and graduation rates. ACE will use the money for an AETD simulator, two new engines for aged aircrafts and an aerobatic trainer.

12 News spoke with the director of ACE, Joel Kirk, on the importance of this funding to the center.

“We look at it from a holistic approach of developing the whole person as an aviation professional. So, all these things help in increasing the productivity of getting those quality aviators out in the business in the commercial flying world. Anything we can do to speed that process but maintain the quality is what these grants do for us.”

With the nationwide shortage in the field of aviation, FSU’s ACE plans to utilize the funding to the best of its ability by incorporating more students into its program. You can learn more about Fairmont State’s Aviation Center of Excellence through its website.