Full house for annual Bridgeport Brawl at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, over 30 wrestling clubs from four states gathered for the Bridgeport Brawl youth wrestling tournament at Meadowbrook Mall.

The Bridgeport Youth Wrestling program has grown significantly over the past three years, with over 470 young wrestlers from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Maryland in attendance at the event.

The two tournaments, the Tri-State Take Down and the Bridgeport Brawl, that have occurred every year for the past three years, lets kids get to do what they love all year long, showcase their skills, and become familiar with opponents they will likely be matched with again down the line.

“We get to showcase all the West Virginia wrestlers amongst all the other states that come in. A place for these kids to show what they got on the mat and really put it out there toe-to-toe against another kid. We have a lot of good things for the peoples here to see. We got raffle tickets and we give out 6 inch medals. Custom medals is something you don’t usually find at tournaments and it makes something for the kids to want to come back to and it makes us feel good to give back to the community,” said Shawn Taylor, Co-head coach for the Bridgeport Youth Wrestling Team.

A third tournament, the Novice State Championship, being held at the end of the season in March, will give beginner wrestlers a chance to expand their skills and place in their own state tournament.