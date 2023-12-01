CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg is kicking off the Christmas season with a full weekend of festivities on Dec. 1 and 2.

From parades and live performances to artisan markets and food, there is something for everyone at Clarksburg WinterFest. The full schedule for the event is available below.

Friday, Dec. 1

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Clarksburg History Museum at 445 West Main St.

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Clarksburg Area Model Railroad Club at 354 West Main St.

4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Art Exhibit at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, 404 West Pike St.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Artisan Market at the Upper lot of Jackson Square

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendor, information booths at the Lower Lot of Jackson Square

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Food Trucks at Traders Alley

6 p.m. – Parade on Main Street

Immediately following the parade – Tree Lighting Ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Waldomore

One hour following parade – Cookie Sale at Altered Productions Institute at 354 West Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 2