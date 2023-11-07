CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg History Museum is highlighting the history of a Harrison County serial killer this weekend during a fundraising event.

On Sunday, the Robinson Grand will hold a screening of the 1955 film “Night of the Hunter,” a film made about Harry Powers.

Powers, known as “West Virginia Bluebeard,” used “lonely hearts” style ads made with aliases to attract his victims, pretending to be a wealthy widower looking for love. He was able to murder at least five people.

The Clarksburg Police Department arrested Powers after seeing some of the letters sent to one of the victims. He didn’t initially admit to the killings but changed his tune after “falling down the stairs” during questioning.

After a five-day trial, he was sentenced to death and was hung at Moundsville State Penitentiary on March 18, 1932.

After the movie screening, the event will feature a tour of his “Murder Farm” guided by renowned West Virginia Storyteller, JoAnn Dadisman. Tickets can be purchased here.