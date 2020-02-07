Fundraiser held for judge seeking West Virginia Supreme Court

Snowbird School Closings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A fundraising event was held at the Bridgeport Conference Center Thursday evening for Judge Joanna Tabit, who is seeking a seat in the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Tabit is a West Virginia native and received her undergraduate degree from Marshall University and her law degree from WVU College of Law.

Tabit is currently a judge in the 13th Circuit Court in West Virginia and was appointed by Governor Earl Ray Tomblin in 2014.

“She’s fair and I believe she has integrity and she’ll handle cases before her with fairness, I think that’s a good quality to have in a judge,” said Attorney, Jami Cooper.

Judge Margret Workman is not seeking re-election, therefore opening up a seat within the West Virginia Supreme Court.

