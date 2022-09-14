CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D, WV) announced $2,283,000 to improve the unemployment insurance system. The funds are from the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration through the American Rescue Plan.

It will support projects that simplify application instructions, provide translation and technology services, and increase staffing.

“West Virginia continues to see the benefits of critical American Rescue Plan investments that expand economic opportunity and lift up our entire state,” Sen. Manchin said. “I am pleased the Department of Labor is investing more than $2.2 million to help West Virginia improve its unemployment insurance system and ensure all eligible West Virginians can access the support they deserve during their times of need. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support West Virginians during difficult times while also creating good-paying, long-term jobs across the Mountain State.”

The funds will address needs to ensure all eligible West Virginians can apply for unemployment insurance benefits.