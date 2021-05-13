Future of Clarksburg YMCA building remains uncertain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Municipal Building Commission met Thursday to discuss the future of the YMCA building.

The commission considered a proposal to sell the YMCA building back to the YMCA. Also under consideration was extending the lease agreement with the city.

The commission determined that more information is needed, so the proposal has been tabled for now.

In the coming weeks, the YMCA will provide a copy of its lease agreement to the commission, and the proposal will be taken up at a future meeting.