Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub closing its doors at the Meadowbrook Mall

Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub in Bridgeport, W.Va. will be closing its doors after business on Jan. 30. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A well-known restaurant at the Meadowbrook Mall will be closing its doors on Sunday.

Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub confirmed with 12 News that Jan. 30 is their last day of business.

The closure comes after the Cafaro Company, the mall’s parent company, sued Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub, citing they violated lease agreements at two Cafaro malls–the Meadowbrook Mall, and the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Garfield’s is accused in the lawsuit of failing to pay Cafaro lease charges totaling $88,834 for its St. Clairsville mall location and charges totaling $119,239 at Cafaro’s Meadowbrook Mall property in West Virginia.

Officials with Garfield’s in Bridgeport said they have planned a meeting for Jan. 31 with mall officials to transfer ownership to the general manager and keep the establishment open.

Stick with 12 News as we learn more about this closure.