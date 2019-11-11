Genesis Salem Center hosts Veterans Day luncheon; unveils new wall of honor

SALEM, W.Va.- Genesis Salem Center held a Veterans Day luncheon Monday afternoon for residents and community members who have served in the military throughout the years.

Staff members said these events provide community engagement for the residents.

Genesis Salem Center also recently completed its ‘Wall of Honor’ to recognize both residents and staff members.

“Our veterans have given the ultimate sacrifice to their communities and our country, and it’s important to remember that the residents here that are veterans have given so much of themselves and it’s important to remember that,” said Marketing Director Amanda Scott.

Genesis Salem Center works regularly with organizations such as the ladies auxiliary of the Salem VFW to help veterans interact with the community.

