BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The General Federation of Women’s Club of Bridgeport hosted its club craft show Saturday at the Benedum Civic Center.

At the craft show shoppers were able to browse a variety of items that the club members said are ideal for holiday decorating and gift-giving. Vendors sold jewelry, wooden decor, bowls, cutting boards, and many other artisan crafts. There were also plenty of baked goods for sale along with a booth for the Bridgeport High School Alumni Foundation selling apparel.

“It is to help generate money for our general fund and with that money we support a lot of local charities,” said Mary Matheny, the Arts and Culture Chairman for the Bridgeport Women’s Club.

During the craft show, there was a 50/50 drawing and a basket raffle to benefit the outreach work of the General Federation of Women’s Club of Bridgeport.