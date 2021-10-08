GFWC Bridgeport Junior Woman’s Club to hold 5K Glow Run

The General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Bridgeport Junior Women’s Club will hold its first-ever glow run in October. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Bridgeport Junior Women’s Club will be holding its first-ever glow run later in October.

The 5K race will take place at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The race will take place at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex, where the Bridge Sports Complex (pictured) is located.

Race participants will all be given glow bracelets, with the first 100 registrants receiving large, LED foam sticks.

There will also be a DJ, awards for age group winners and awards for best dressed.

“Last year, it was a virtual run because of COVID. So, this year, we’re not only excited to get it back to being in-person, but for the first time ever, we’re doing an evening glow run,” said Krista Arnold, a member of the GFWC Bridgeport Juniors. “So, we’re really excited about that because that’s something really unique we’ve never done before, and as far as I know, we’ve never even had one in Bridgeport before.”

If you register before Oct. 18, the cost is $20. If you register between Oct. 19 and Oct. 22, the cost is $25. To register for the race, you can click here.