GFWC holds its annual grocery grab at Kroger in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs held its fourth annual “grocery grab” at the Bridgeport Kroger.

Those participating in Thursday’s event had the opportunity to purchase tickets to win a shopping spree at Kroger. Ten tickets were chosen and the first nine participants could choose from an array of prizes. The 10th lucky ticket was rewards a two minute shopping spree, grabbing anything and everything they could before time was up.

Joanna Kirk is the current president of the club and said that for years this has been an important fundraiser for the GFWC. Elected president for 2020 Latricia Wolfe said this is so important because of the impact on the children.

“We are able to help the food pantries that may be low,” said Wolfe. “Also were able to help the kids that don’t really have the food at home, so they can take it with them and eat over the holiday weeks and weekends.”

This fundraiser raised $2,485, and sold more than 600 tickets. All proceeds will go entirely to the backpack program to feed hungry kids over the upcoming holiday break.