GFWC Woman’s Club of Bridgeport taking donations for Shepherd’s Corner throughout October

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Bridgeport is holding a collection this month for Shepherd’s Corner.

Two locations will be set up on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. until noon for the community to drop off non-perishable food items or personal care items. They can be dropped off in the Oliverio’s parking lot or at the Lion’s Circle on the corner of Philadelphia and Johnson Avenues.

This collection is held each year during the month of October.

“We feel it serves a very necessary community service at this time when there are so many people who are hurting,” said Ruth Allen of the GFWC Woman’s Club.

Donations can also be dropped off at Bridgeport City Hall or the Bridgeport Fire Department any day during the week of October 19, during regular business hours.