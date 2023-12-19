CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Blood donations have been saving lives for decades, and on Tuesday, the American Red Cross hosted the first day of its annual Gift of Life blood drive at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The organization’s goal was to get 50 to 60 units of blood—which totals almost seven gallons—at just one day’s event.

Ben Wilson, the District Manager for the American Red Cross said the holiday season is an important time to donate as “the winter time is typically a time when donations and appointments can go down so it’s great when folks can come around the holidays and give the gift of life.”

According to the American Red Cross, an estimated 6.8 million people donate blood in the U.S. each year. Athar Nawab, a volunteer for the American Red Cross for the past few months was inspired to help out as he continues his journey in the healthcare field.

“I think it’s important for people to donate blood because it brings the community together and it spreads awareness and also brings an important resource that can be needed in times of an emergency,” Nawab said.

For Robert Colombo and his wife Renee Colombo, donating blood is personal. “About 20 years ago I was in a bad car wreck and I lost a lot of blood and they put a lot of blood in me so what I want to do is make sure I give back to the ability to save a life too and my wife is the same way,” Robert Colombo said.

Even though Robert didn’t donate this time, he and his daughter were there to support Renee with her donation. Robert said. Robert and Renee make it a point to donate around every six months and said that between them, they’ve donated around four gallons total.

Blood donors can see the journey their blood takes. “Every unit of blood gets a donor identification number. And that bar code tracks that unit of blood from the moment the donor leaves health history here and gets on the bed to the moment it gets to the patient,” Wilson said.

If people are interested in donating but don’t know their blood type, don’t worry as the blood will be tested afterward and sorted accordingly. Testing is done from samples collected on top of the original pint and includes HIV testing. Every unit of blood is tested before it’s released to the public.

The next donation event is on Dec. 20 at Hotel Morgan in Morgantown from noon to 6 p.m. If interested in donating, you can learn more here.