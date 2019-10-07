Gilmer County man arrested in Bridgeport after police alledgly find drugs during traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man is in custody in Bridgeport after police allegedly find drugs during a traffic stop.

On October 3, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department initiated a traffic stop on I-79 near mile marker 126 in Harrison County, according to a complaint.

Troopers made contact with the driver of the vehicle and informed her that she had been pulled over for only having one functioning headlight and doing an impromptu lane change, troopers said.

The driver gave troopers her W.Va. driver’s licence, and the passenger, Nicholas Eric Thompson, 29, of Sand Fork, provided his name and date of birth to the troopers, according to the complaint.

Troopers were then advised that both the driver and Thompson were clear of warrants. A K-9 unit with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived to assist with the stop and after inspection, the K-9 gave a positive indication, troopers said.

Both individuals were removed from the vehicle and troopers patted them down, according to the complaint. Troopers said they found a pipe, two “snort straws,” five empty bags, a bag containing a crystal-like substance, a bag containing a white powdered substance, a bundle of aluminum foil with heroin inside and a black scale on Thompson’s person.

The crystal-like substance tested positive as methamphetamine, and the while powder substance tested as fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.