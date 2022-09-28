CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The remaining half of the Clarksburg-native Facebook and YouTube famous duo “Gramma and Ginga” has died at the age of 103, according to a Facebook post.

“Ginga” whose real name is Arline Buttafusco, passed away Tuesday night, following her sister, Gramma, who passed on Christmas in 2020.

Ginga (Courtesy: G and G: Gramma and Ginga Facebook page)

Ginga on Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey

The pair of sisters rose to fame in 2015 after their YouTube channel went viral due to their big personalities and colorful language. They also gained a massive following on Facebook. They were featured on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ridiculousness, and Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey.

Gramma and Ginga on Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey

“She sure knew how to have a good time and enjoy life,” said the Facebook post to the G and G: Gramma and Ginga page. “She made friends wherever she went, always loved to dance, and laughed (and cussed) with the best of them. The last few years were tough on her. She lost her mobility, and her mind was fading, and she missed her sister. I think we can all agree she’s in a better place now…and is free again to dance that jig, be the life of the party, and yep start yelling and cussing again with Gramma (and all her siblings). But we all know that deep down she sure loved Gramma and now they’re back together again. We will always LOVE and MISS you sweet Ginga!!!!”

The pair lived in Clarksburg almost their whole lives and were even marshalls for the Italian Heritage Festival and Clarksburg Christmas Parade.